Japan's PM Shinzo Abe 'deeply Touched' By PM Modi's Warm Wishes Over Health Concern

Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, that he is “deeply touched” by PM Modi’s warm words following Abe’s resignation due to health concerns. Prime Minister Modi had expressed anguish over the medical condition of Abe which forced him to announced his resignation last week.

PM Modi had said that he was “pained” to learn about Abe’s ill health, adding that the bilateral relations have become deeper and stronger under his leadership. While praying for his speedy recovery, PM Modi had shared a picture with Abe from 2018 when the Japanese leader had invited a foreign political leader to his holiday home in the village of Narusawa for the first time.

Replying to PM Modi’s tweet, Abe wished him best, hoping India-Japan partnership will achieve greater heights in the future.

I am deeply touched by your warm words, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I wish you all the best and hope our Partnership will be further enhanced. https://t.co/h4CHcZcCwj — 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) August 31, 2020

Search for successor

Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister announced his resignation on August 28 due to his deteriorating health condition after he suffered a relapse of ulcerative colitis. The intestinal disease had caused trouble to the outgoing PM in the past as he had to resign during his first term as prime minister in 2007.

Abe would stay until his party decides on the successor but the LDP leader has declined to endorse any possible candidate, stressing that he should not push his preference on the party. However, the 65-year-old said that he would like to see someone on the prime ministerial position with a strong vision, sense of responsibility and passion.

Several names for the possible successor started doing rounds in the local media after Abe’s resignation announcement, which includes Deputy PM Taro Aso, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, Defense Minister Taro Kono, and Abe’s critic Shigeru Ishiba among others. While 79-year-old Aso has long been considered as Abe’s successor, he announced that he will not stand in party elections.

