Nurse On The Frontline Against COVID-19 Shares Her Experience, Says 'I Was Scared'

For the past few months, the coronavirus outbreak has gripped the world like no other diseases in the 21st century. The pandemic has forced countries to impose partial or complete lockdowns in order to block the spread of the virus and that includes India, which went into a state of isolation for 21 days from March 25 onwards. Medical workers, be it, doctors or nurses, all have been called back to rejoin duty to help authorities fight the contagious disease. Amid all this chaos, an Indian nurse's first-hand experience of handling the outbreak is doing rounds on social media.

The post that is going viral, discusses the impact of coronavirus outbreak from a nurse's point of view. In the post, the nurse talks about the time when she was called for service to the hospital to fight COVID-19. She says that initially, she was scared because of her two children and husband at home, but she had to rejoin as "there's no plan B because when duty calls, you show up". In the post, she talks about how her 4th grader was 'naively happy' that schools were shut, while her other daughter was paranoid that she’d catch the virus.

She also talks about the challenge she had to face while getting to the hospital. She couldn't take a taxi because the risk there was so large, so, she went with her husband who drove her to the hospital. However, keeping in mind the risk associated with it, she decided to stay at the hospital for the next few days. The nurse in the post says, "it had been 5 days since I’d been home last. My daughter’s kept calling to make sure I had my mask on or was eating, but even those calls lasted a few seconds." The post was shared by Humans of Bombay on its Facebook handle and it has since garnered more than 31,000 reactions and over 2,300 comments.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 37,800 lives across the world and has infected more than 7,85,800 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

