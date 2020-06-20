Telangana CM KCR Announces Rs 5 Cr Aid For Colonel Santosh Babu's Family, Job For Wife

Honouring the bravery of Colonel Santosh Babu, the son of Telangana who was martyred while fighting the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 crore for his family.

KCR offers financial help

"The state government will give Rs 5 crore cash to the family, besides a residential plot, and Group-1 job to his wife. The chief minister also announced that he himself would personally go to the Santosh Kumar’s house and hand over the help," stated a release from the Telangana government.

KCR also announced that his government will offer Rs 10 lakh solatium each to the families of 19 other Army personnel who were martyred alongside Colonel Babu. The amount will be handed over to the Defence Ministry.

“The entire country should stand by the military personnel guarding our country’s borders. We have to support those martyred in their line of duty and help personnel' family. With such acts, one should instil self-confidence among the Army personnel and security to the family members. We have to send a message that the entire country is with them. The Central government extends help to those martyred. But the states should also to extend their help. It is only then that the Army personnel and their family would have confidence that the country is standing by them. Exhibit the symbol of unity. Though there are problems with the Corona Virus, one should cut expenditure somewhere and work for the welfare of the defence forces,” Chief Minister Rao said.

Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who hails from Suryapet town, was the commanding officer of the 16th battalion of Bihar Regiment. He and his team were due for Hyderabad posting in February but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and raising tensions with China, the battalion's posting was postponed.

Colonel Babu was given a fitting funeral with full military honours on Thursday in his hometown. The braveheart's mortal remains were draped in tricolour and a large number of people paid their last respects. His funeral was performed on his ancestral land.

Colonel Babu is an alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda, and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Bihar Regiment from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and later went on to complete the prestigious Defence Service Staff Course from Wellington before taking over the command of his battalion.

