CM Kejriwal Asks Delhiites For Advice On Lifting Lockdown & Resuming Activity Post PM Meet

While addressing his virtual press brief, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the people of Delhi to send in their suggestions on what should be the state's move after the lockdown ends on May 17. This comes after PM Modi on Monday held a video-conference with the CMs of all the states on region-wise relaxations as well as the country's exit strategy post the lockdown 3.0.

Read: India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 70,000 As Death Toll Rises To 2,293 & Recoveries To 22,454

Read: PM Modi Assures To Ramp Up Economic Activities In States In 5th PM-CM COVID-19 Meeting

"What should be done after May 17, is something that the PM discussed with the CMs of all the states. He also suggested that the CMs give their suggestions by then which will be taken into consideration by the Centre," said Kejriwal. "I want to ask for suggestions from my people of Delhi. Should the lockdown in Delhi be relaxed after May 17? How much should be relaxed? Please WhatsApp me on your suggestion 8800007722 by 5 pm tomorrow, or call 1031 and record your suggestion," he added.

17 मई के बाद क्या दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन में ढील देनी चाहिए? कितनी ढील देनी चाहिए? कृपया अपने सुझाव 8800007722 पर मुझे कल शाम 5 बजे तक whatsapp करें, या 1031 पर फ़ोन कर के अपना सुझाव रिकॉर्ड करें https://t.co/VfFEyoux6b — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 12, 2020

During the virtual meeting, Kejriwal had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow economic activities in all areas except the containment zones. During the meeting, Kejriwal said, "Economic activities should be allowed to resume in all parts of Delhi except containment zones."

The PM commenced his fifth virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states on Monday to take stock of the COVID-19 crisis. This assumes significance as the third phase of the lockdown will end on May 17. Earlier, such meetings took place on March 20, April 2, April 11, and April 27. Currently, there are over 70,756 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 22,545 patients have recovered while 2,293 casualties have been reported.

PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday evening.

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

Read:'Allow Delhi To Reopen, Except For Containment Zones': CM Arvind Kejriwal To PM Modi

Read: Gujarat, Telangana CMs Pitch For Lockdown Extension To PM Modi In Key COVID Meet