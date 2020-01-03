Odisha: Aadhaar Linking Mandatory For Beneficiaries Of Social Welfare Scheme

The Odisha government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with the social welfare schemes, NSAP and MBPY, for availing the benefits from April 1.

A letter issued by the Commissioner-cum-secretary, Department of Social Security and empowerment of Persons with disabilities to all the District Collectors read that from April 1, pensions under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Madhubabu Pension Yojana (MBPY) will not be granted without Aadhaar.

"Aadhar seeding is about 91 per cent in case of NSAP and about 73 per cent in case of MBPY in Odisha. Aadhar seeding needs to be enhanced to 100 per cent immediately for ensuring complete transparency in respect of these two schemes," the letter read.

The deadline to link Aadhaar with respect to all beneficiaries has been extended to March 15.

UIDAI opens 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened 28 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to start 114 standalone enrolments and update centres across the country. These are in addition to about 38,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices, and state governments, UIDAI said in a statement on Wednesday.

These ASKs which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 3 lakh residents of which a sizeable number are Divyang persons, it said.

These centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day and are operational from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm and are closed only on public holidays, it said. UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country, it added.

While Aadhaar enrolment is free, it said, a nominal charge of Rs 50 is payable for updating details like adding a mobile number to Aadhaar, updating one's address, etc. The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has an efficient token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the enrolment/update process in a hassle-free manner, it said.

