To Fight Coronavirus, Odisha Adopts 'Carrot & Stick' Policy To Track Visiting Foreigners

Odisha government on Monday pronounced to adopt a 'carrot and stick' method to track all incoming foreigners after a 33-year-old man tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state.

The government has made it mandatory for anyone who comes to Odisha from abroad to get himself or herself registered on toll-free number 104 or the online portal. The government has also announced an incentive of Rs 15,000 for registration and home isolation.

As per an official release, "This should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers. However, advance registration before arrival will be highly preferable. They will be required to be in-home quarantine for 14 days. They will be given an incentive of Rs 15,000 for registration and home isolation."

The release stated, "Their location will be tracked during their home isolation and mandated the number of calls will be made every day to keep a close watch and give appropriate medical guidance."

The regulation released by the Odisha government will come in force from April 15 and will be extended based on the existing situation. The State government of Odisha has urged people who are travelling from abroad to comply with the directives.

The government further sought people to registered themselves who have already entered the state on or after March 4.

The release affirmed, "However, to trace and track persons who have already entered the State, (those who have entered the State on or after March 4) 48 hours from 6 am tomorrow to 19 March 6 am is allowed to register themselves. This will help the State in tracking persons, who are already inside the State, sensitize them about home isolation and keep a watch on their health for effective monitoring of the situation."

"Anyone not complaining about the same will be punishable under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code," it added.

Odisha on Monday reported its first positive case of coronavirus. The 31-year-old man who has been infected with the virus had travelled to Italy and has now been admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had tweeted, "With no vaccine or treatment being available for #COVID19, #SocialDistancing is the best way to prevent spread of the pandemic. Reduce social interactions like religious functions, marriage, etc. and call on Toll-Free No. 104 if you have recently travelled outside #Odisha."

