Odisha Assembly Uproar As BJD Govt Moves To Close 7772 Schools; Cong MLA Threatens Suicide

Odisha state government's decision to close down thousands of schools in the state led to unruly scenes in the Odisha Assembly. Both opposition BJP and Congress leaders criticised the move and while cornering the BJD government over closing the schools citing less attendance, demanded BJD-led govt reverse its decision to shut down nearly 14,000 schools in the state. The day-two of the Odisha Assembly, on Saturday, was marked by multiple adjournments over the conflicts with regards to the closure of schools in the state.

Raising the issue in the house, Congress leader Narasingha Mishra questioned the decision while demanding the rollback on the decision stating that education is a fundamental right. He further asked 'what will be the fate of students and teachers' if the schools are shut down. BJP leader PK Naik also attacked the state government while criticising the decision and asked for a 'special debate through a motion' on the issue. Speaking further he stated that the School and Mass Education Minister had said that the primary and upper primary school with fewer than 40 students will be merged with the other schools nearby. He also asked, "Where will the children of such schools go?"

Congress leader threatens to commit suicide

Speaker of the Odisha Assembly SN Patro did not pass any ruling on the demand of the LOP and CLP leader due to which the enraged members of both parties rushed to the well of the house and refused to withdraw while urging the Speaker to call an all-party meeting. This, in turn, forced Speaker Patro to adjourn the house at least seven times. On the other hand, while other members were demonstrating at the well of the Odisha Assembly, senior Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati was spotted banging his head against the Speaker's podium while demanding the state government withdraw its decision.

Speaking to media outside the Odisha Assembly, Congress' Taraprasad Bahinipati said, "I will commit suicide in front of Speaker if the schools closure decision is not changed."

Meanwhile, BJP deputy leader BC Sethi said, "The state government's decision will encourage dropouts as the small children will not go to attend their new schools at a distance from their villages. Apart from this, thousands of teachers engaged in such schools will also lose their jobs."

Soon after, an all-party meeting was called by the Speaker to resolve the issue during which it was decided that the Chief whip will bring a motion with regards to the issue in the Assembly for a detail discussion on the matter. The issue will be taken up for a detailed discussion in the Odisha Assembly when it comes together on Sunday as agreed upon by the members during the all-party meeting. On the other hand, School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash informed that the BJD-led government has not made any plans to shut down 14,000 schools and only 7,772 primary and upper primary schools will be closed down and merged with the nearby schools in a bid to improve the quality of education.

"The department has begun the process to close down a total of 7772 primary and upper primary schools. However, the Chief Minister will take the final call on this matter. The motive of the government is not to put students in difficulty as alleged by the opposition members, but to impart quality education. There are schools where students of one to five study in one classroom. This is because of low attendance in schools," said Daish

Reports further suggest that the parents and teachers of the schools which are set to be shut have taken to the streets to oppose the decision taken by the Odisha government. Road blockades have been set up, by the parents, at different spots across the districts where the schools are earmarked for closure. A student demonstrating with her parents appealed to the government that they do no require eggs in the mid-meals, they only wish for the school in the village to be permitted to function.

(With inputs from PTI)