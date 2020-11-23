Odisha Celebrates NCC Day, 26 Cadets Chosen For Republic Day Parade

In Odisha, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets on Sunday, November 22 celebrated its 72nd Raising Day while following the COVID-19 norms. Cadets were felicitated and awarded at the Bhubaneswar headquarter by the Director-General of Odisha Commodore, Shailendra Singh.

26 NCC cadets selected for R-Day parade in Delhi

Praising the NCC cadets, Singh said that they have been at the forefront of social development activities in the state. They have taken part in several activities including deforestation awareness, blood donation, and others, he added. He further informed that only 26 NCC cadets have been selected from the state for the Republic Day parade in Delhi due to COVID-19.

"They have worked very hard during their training and that is being recognized by the directorate, due to which they have Governor's award and I think they will extend the message of NCC across the state and encourage more cadets to follow suit," said Shailendra Singh.

Meanwhile, a cadet who won Governor's award for best cadet expressed his gratitude to the NCC mission. "NCC provides a platform to everyone and nobody returns empty-handed once enrolled," the cadet added.

READ | DIG level probe ordered into custodial torture in Odisha police station

READ | Odisha CM Patnaik writes to Soren for early completion of Ichha dam

COVID-19 situation in Odisha

On Sunday Odisha's total COVID-19 tally rose to 3,13,961 with 638 more people testing positive for infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,640, a health department official said. Of the 638 new cases, 373 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official added.

Khurda district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 70, followed by Mayurbhanj at 65 and Jagatsinghpur at 50. The remaining 27 districts recorded less than 100 cases each, the official said. Furthermore, four more fresh fatalities were reported from Sundergarh, followed by three in Khurda and two in Keonjhar. One each succumbed to the infection in Angul, Cuttack, Bolangir, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur, the official added. The state has currently 7,360 active cases, while as many as 3,04,908 people have so far recovered from the disease. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.64 percent, the official said.

READ | CRPF jawans raid Maoist camp near Chhattisgarh border; arms and ammunition seized

READ | Odisha Assembly uproar as BJD govt moves to close 7772 schools; Cong MLA threatens suicide

(With agency inputs) (Image-ANI)