Odisha Imposes Weekend Shutdown In 11 Districts; Allows Exclusive Time For Elders In Parks

The Odisha government has imposed a lockdown on weekends in various districts such as Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khorda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir. This lockdown protocol will be for the month of June with relaxation only for emergency services providers as well as public services.

"'Weekend Shutdown' has been imposed by Government on all Saturdays and Sundays during the month of June 2020 in the Districts of Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir with relaxation for only emergency and public services," an official release by Information & Public Relations Department, Odisha said.

READ | Congress Now Demands 'supplementary Budget' Amid COVID; Claims Feb Budget 'irrelevant'

READ | Australian PM Scott Morrison Misses 'famous Modi Hug', Wants To Try Khichdi After Samosas

"All Government Offices in the above 11 Districts shall remain closed on 06-07th, 13-14th, 20-21st and 27-28th June 2020. However, essential and emergency services such as Medical, Police, Fire, Telecom, Sanitation (Municipal) shall not be restricted," it said.

All the Public Parks of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd. (BSCL) within the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area will be opened in all days except during shutdown days on Saturdays and Sundays of June 2020 from 5 AM to 10 AM in the morning and from 4 PM to 6 PM in the evening.

People aged 60 years and above will be allowed in the parks only between 5 am and 7 am, as they are vulnerable to novel coronavirus infection, according to a BMC order issued on Wednesday. All other age groups are prohibited during this time slot, the order said.

"The park timing slot of 5 AM to 7 AM will be exclusively for the elderly age group citizens of 60 years old and above. During this time other age groups people are not allowed. Similarly, elderly citizens of 60 years and above will not be allowed inside the parks beyond their allotted slot time. An order to this effect has been issued by Commissioner, BMC," the release said.

The state government had on June 1 advised people above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbid conditions, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age to avoid outdoor movement except for essential work till June 30.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Pakistan Goes To War With locusts; Imran Khan Wants To 'catch Them & Sell As Chicken Feed'

READ | 'We Look Up To Kerala': Jitendra Awhad Writes To CM Vijayan On Pregnant Elephant's Killing