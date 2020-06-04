'We Look Up To Kerala': Jitendra Awhad Writes To CM Vijayan On Pregnant Elephant's Killing

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister over the horrific killing a pregnant wild elephant in the state which has triggered nationwide outrage. Awhad said that as an animal lover himself, he feels this is a "blot on humanity, ironically in a state where animals are worshipped."

'The elephant though did not become violent'

"Sir (Pinarayi Vijayan), we all look up to Kerala as an epitome of social justice and equality. We have also been studying how these virtues have been further strengthened under your leadership. I humbly beseech you to initiate strong legal action against those who committed this heinous murder under the Cruelty to Animals Act and ensure strictest possible punishment to culprits," said the Maharashtra Housing Minister.

The barbaric act of killing of the pregnant #Elephant 😭😭should be looked into seriously and those involved should be booked#humanityisdead pic.twitter.com/a2ksNvhNIY — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 4, 2020

Kerala govt orders probe; Centre seeks report

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said stern action will be taken against those who killed the pregnant wild elephant by feeding it a cracker-filled pineapple. "The Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought a complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s)," Javadekar said in a statement.

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing of the elephant last month in a forest area in Palakkad district As the incident triggered outrage, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a preliminary investigation has been launched into the death of the elephant in Mannarkad Forest division in Palakkad district and the police directed to take stringent action against those responsible for the act.

A wildlife crime investigation team from Kozhikode has been dispatched to the place of the incident for further investigation, he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. The elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27 after efforts by forest personnel to bring it to the river bank using two other trained elephants failed. The post-mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant. Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth.

Such practices are allegedly resorted to by farmers in forest fringe areas to keep wild animals from damaging their crops besides preventing them from entering into their habitats, forest officials said.

'She had a sixth sense...'

The issue of the pachyderm's tragic death in Silent Valley came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrated the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.

"When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position," Krishnan, who was deputed to bring the elephant back to the shore, wrote. He had also posted the photos of the elephant standing in the river water.

