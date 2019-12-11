UN-Habitat Honours Odisha Government's Jaga Mission With 'World Habitat Award'

The state of Odisha on Monday was honoured with 'World Habitat Award', global recognition for its ambitious project -- Jaga Mission which aims to provide homes to millions of people. The award was conferred by the World Habitat, a UK based organization, in partnership with United Nations (UN)-Habitat.

READ: Centre Agrees To Include 3 Odisha Airports Under Udan Scheme

Heartening to see our mission to empower millions of slum dwellers through #JagaMission recognized by the world. Glad that it has set global benchmarks to empower urban poor with land rights & better facilities. Dedicate the award to people of #Odisha#OdishaWinsWorldHabitatAward pic.twitter.com/Sm6JaLKmCr — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 9, 2019

Jaga Mission Recognised

Jaga Mission is a land titling initiative by the Odisha government that works towards turning slums into liveable habitat with all necessary civic infrastructure and services at par with the better off areas within the same urban local body (ULB). It aims to improve the standards of the infrastructure and services as well as access to livelihood opportunities. The mission also aims at leveraging and converging various schemes/ programs.

Upon receiving the award, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted and said that the programme sets a global benchmark to empower the urban poor.

Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata also sent a message, saying, "I extend my congratulations to the Chief Minister of Odisha and his team at this proud moment. The World Habitat Award is a recognition for the vision and commitment of the Government of Odisha to improve the lives of the urban poor. The Tata Trusts are privileged to partner with the Government of Odisha in this noble initiative."

READ: Naveen Patnaik Distributes Free Laptops To Meritorious Students

In Karnataka, the efforts taken to restore the dignity and human rights of the indigenous tribal community won the Gold medal. The Koraga tribal community suffered centuries of oppression under India’s historic caste system. ActionAid India works with the Koraga people and nine other tribal communities in Karnataka state to break the cycle of caste‐based oppression through social and economic empowerment. The main focus of the project is to support indigenous communities in accessing government schemes to which they are entitled.

Under the initiative, thousands of acres of land have been secured for tribal communities and 19,000 people have accessed grants to build homes. This has acted as a foundation for them to rebuild their lives. Enhanced access to state‐sponsored nutrition programmes have improved food security and health among the Koraga community. More children attend school and have access to scholarships, while Koraga women hold leadership positions within the community and more than 1,000 have been supported to become self‐sufficient.

READ: President Kovind: 'Centre Made Huge Investment For Infrastructural Development Of Odisha'

READ: As Odisha Village Faces Water Woes, Villagers Walk The Extra Mile For Water

(With Inputs from Agencies)