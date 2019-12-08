President Kovind: 'Centre Made Huge Investment For Infrastructural Development Of Odisha'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday informed about a huge investment that has been made by the Centre for infrastructural development in Odisha. The announcement by the President comes at a time when the Centre is focusing on the development of the eastern part of the country.

In his address, the President stated that Odisha is blessed by nature as it has abundant natural resources. During his visit to the State, the President laid the foundation stone for the Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei Hill in Khordha.

LIVE: President Kovind lays foundation stone of the memorial for Paika Vidroh at Barunei Hill, Odisha https://t.co/4h2smSyz4C — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2019

Paika Rebellion of 1817 was India's first organised armed rebellion against the oppressive rule of Britain's East India Company. The President remarked on how the memorial will be an inspiration for future generations to come.

"The memorial, after getting established, will play a major role in making youths and tourists aware of the legends of paikas. I thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their efforts towards the establishment of the memorial," he added.

During his speech, the President also spoke about the sacrifices of Jayi Rajguru and Buxi Jagabandhu, who fought against the oppression of East India Company.

'Accord Paika rebellion as the first war of independence'

The Paika community was essentially the peasant militias of the Gajapati rulers of Odisha who offered military services to the king during an attack by the enemy or in the war. The community had actively rebelled against the East Indian Company under the leadership of Buxi Jagabandhu in 1817.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that the State government has allocated land for the construction of the memorial, and will also provide other infrastructure facilities during the memorial construction.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister once again pressed the demand to accord the Paika Rebellion as the first war of Independence in India. He also asked for an express train from Odisha in the name of Buxi Jagabandhu. The event was also attended by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Joshi, Pratap Sarangi and Odisha Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

