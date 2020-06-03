Odisha Forest Officials Rescue Barking Deer From Farmer's House; Initiate Inquiry

Officials of the Forest Department rescued an Indian muntjac (Barking Deer) from the house of an influential farmer in Nayagarh, Odisha on Tuesday, ANI reported. According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dhanraj Dhamdhere, the team was sent to the farmer's house based on a tip-off.

'It's health condition is quite all right'

"An informer had told us that the barking deer was being kept at the house of a farmer, Padmcharan Manjhi. We, therefore, sent a team which conducted a raid and rescued the deer, it's health condition is quite all right," Dhamdhere told reporters on Tuesday.

The DFO said that although the farmer was not present at his house during the time of the raid but later he himself came forward and revealed during questioning that deer was given to him by a police officer.

"Upon further questioning, the farmer said that the deer was given to him by a police officer 8 days back. We have registered a case against the farmer under the Wildlife Protection Act. We have also sent a notice to the police officer asking him to reply within 3 days," Dhamdhere said.

He added that an inquiry of the police officer in question will also be started within 1-2 days. The Barking Deer is listed, and protected, under Schedule 3 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

READ | Railways announces 5 intra-state special trains in Odisha

READ | 141 people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total rises to 2,245

Rare Trionychidae turtle rescued

A rare species of softshell turtle was caught at Jambhira Dam in Odisha by fishermen who were fishing in the area. The Trionychidae turtle was released back into the dam after inspection by the forest officials, according to media reports. The turtle was rescued by locals and the forest department in Mayurbhanj district on June 1.

Odisha: A softshell turtle was rescued by the forest department officials with the help of locals in Mayurbhanj district yesterday. District Forest Officer Swayam Mallick said, "The turtle was caught in a fishing net in Jambhira Dam. Later, it was released in the dam". pic.twitter.com/AJwoDKsmyu — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

READ | Odisha arranges transport for 11 migrants from Nagaland

READ | Odisha: Rare Trionychidae turtle rescued by forest department