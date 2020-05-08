Odisha Govt Increases Quarantine Period Of Suspect/confirmed COVID-19 Cases To 28 Days

On Friday, the Odisha government extended the quarantine period from 14 to 28 days for the returnees from other states. According to government spokesperson Subroto Bagchi, this includes 21 days institutional quarantine period and subsequent 7 days home quarantine. He explained that decision was taken in the wake of scientific evidence indicating that the COVID-19 incubation period could be as high as 28 days. Moreover, the spokesperson added that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure shall be imposed in areas surrounding the quarantine centres.

Odisha Govt increases quarantine period to 28 days from 14 days incl 21 days institutional quarantine&subsequent 7 days home quarantine,all returnees will have to follow the norms. Decision taken in view of 28 days incubation period of COVID-19 virus:Odisha Govt's Spox on COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Read: Statistical Analysis Of How Odisha May Be Performing Better Than Most In COVID Management

SOP issued for private facilities hosting suspect/confirmed cases

The Ministry of Health on Thursday listed the Standard Operating Procedure which has to be followed by the state government or Union Territory opting for quarantine or isolation of suspect/confirmed cases in private facilities. First, the facility owner will have a choice to dedicate the facility for either quarantine or isolation. Each person should be offered a single room with attached washroom on a paid basis.

According to the SOP, the facility must have round the clock presence of a doctor and nurse and tie-up with an approved laboratory for testing the samples. Furthermore, quarantined and isolated individuals shall not be allowed to meet any visitors. Apart from this, the facility should provide Wi-Fi so that the patient can download the Aarogya Setu app. The Ministry of Health also stressed that linens, towels, rooms, etc. must be disinfected as per prescribed guidelines.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Rise To 56,342; Recovery Rate Increases To 29.36%

Odisha CM lauds efforts of volunteers

Currently, there are 219 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Odisha out of which 62 patients have recovered while two casualties have been reported. Earlier in the day, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauded the efforts of volunteers across the world in helping fight the novel coronavirus crisis on the occasion of World Red Cross Day. He urged everyone to make their own contribution during this tough phase.

Millions of volunteers around the world are working round the clock and making umpteen sacrifices to fight the #COVID19 pandemic. On #WorldRedCrossDay, let us all pledge to do our bit as a compassionate society during this difficult time to protect human lives. #CovidSangramee pic.twitter.com/vMHjd0v5bY — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 8, 2020

Read: Odisha Cancels 3 Trains From Surat After HC Suggestion To Allow Only Corona Negative Returnees

Read: COVID-19: Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Quarantine/isolation In Private Facilities