Odisha Govt Sets Up 4 New COVID-19 Dedicated Hospitals To Strengthen Fight Against Virus

In a bid to strengthen the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, four new COVID-19 dedicated hospitals have been set up in Odisha. According to Chief spokesperson of the Odisha government Subroto Bagchi, currently, a total of 17 COVID-19 exclusive hospitals are operational in 16 different districts that include- Gajapti, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khorda, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kendrapara, Balasore, and Koraput. He further added that the total bed capacity is 2,790.

Along with it, a tripartite memorandum of understanding has been signed between District Magistrate of Nabarangpur, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) and the Christian Hospital to set up a 200 bedded COVID-19 Hospital in Nabarangapur district. Reportedly, in addition to the hospitals, around 7,000 temporary medical centres with 1,62,659 bed capacity have also been set up in 6,798 Gram Panchayats across the state.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has also airlifted COVID-19 test kits for 4,000 tests, reagents and Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kits from Mumbai through special air cargo. Currently, there are 55 positive cases of Coronavirus in Odisha, out of which 13 people have been reportedly recovered, while one person has died.

Odisha govt extends lockdown

Meanwhile, Odisha on Thursday, April 10 became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown till April 30 in view of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. The state government has also decided to close all schools and educational institutions till June 17. Along with it, the Odisha government has also requesting the Centre to keep the airlines and railway services shut till April 30.

COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 9,352 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 8,048 active cases. While 324 deaths have been reported overall, around 780 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi.

