Odisha To Set Up Wildlife Veterinary Hospital In Chandaka Forest To Protect Elephants

The Odisha government has decided to set up a world-class wildlife veterinary hospital in the Chandaka forest area. The state government will also be adopting a focused intervention approach for the 'development of elephant habitats' in the state.

This decision was taken on Saturday during the state-level meeting on 'Elephant protection and conservation in Odisha' which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy to intensify elephant protection and conservation activities in elephant habitats like Mahanadi, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur reserves spreading over around 8,509 square kilometers.

Meanwhile, the elephant population in India has shown an upward trend in the last seven years.

According to the state government, the veterinary wildlife hospital could be developed to a center of excellence with advanced knowledge, equipment, research, and development activities.

After Additional Chief Secretary, Dr. Mona Sharma appraised about the existing 14 elephant corridors, it was decided to develop two corridors-- Similipal-Hadgarh and Barunai-Nuagada, as well as three underpasses on the NH-55 in Dhenkanal, Redhakhol, and Athmallik forest divisions to save elephants from traffic accidents.

Further, according to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Harisankar Upadhaya, as per a study conducted by the Asian Nature Conservation Foundation Center for Ecological Sciences of IIS, Bengaluru, around 1,700-1,800 elephants can be sustainably managed within larger forest landscapes of Odisha. Reportedly, in 1999, the total elephant population was 1,827, while in 2017 it went up to 1,976.

Odisha Govt deploys veterinary teams

Meanwhile, several migratory birds who were injured due to the severe cyclonic storm -- Cyclone Amphan, are being treated in the state. Reportedly, 75 veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas for ensuring animal care, along with 79 veterinary doctors and 310 para-vets. Further, 32 animal health camps have been organised and around 1,242 of animals have been treated.

Nearly 45 lakh people in Odisha have been affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm-- Cyclone Amphan, which fiercely rolled past the state's coast and made landfall on Wednesday, uprooting trees and flattening fragile dwellings. The power infrastructure and the farm sector had also suffered considerable damage, while the telecommunication infrastructure is largely intact with minimal impact in the state.

(With ANI Inputs)