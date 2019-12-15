Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates State's First Eco-Retreat

In a bid to increase the global appeal of its key destinations, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the first-ever Marine Drive Eco-Retreat at Ramchandi beach near historical Konark temple in Puri. The marine drive eco-retreat has been envisioned as eastern Indias first 'Glamping' festival a unique experience of glamourous camping set up at the pristine Ramachandi Beach.

Taking to his Twitter, Patnaik apprised about the launch of the unique festival encompassing Odisha's scenic coastline.

Delighted to launch the #MarineDrive #EcoRetreat, a unique festival encompassing #Odisha's scenic coastline, art & culture and eminent artists of the day as a highlight. An extraordinary, breathtaking experience awaits every traveller for next 48 days in Konark. @odisha_tourism pic.twitter.com/FxR4AjKW5n — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 14, 2019

The primary aim of the retreat is to attract foreign tourists towards Odisha's key destinations which starts from December 1 and will continue till January 31. Minister of Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi also urged the citizens and the tourist to visit Eco-Retreat and make their days memorable under the soothing rays of the sun.

"The Eco retreat can be the best place to celebrate New Year 2020. I am sure that the visit to the beautiful site will make your day pleasant and may help in creating wonderful memories," the Minister said.

Earlier this year in May, Odishas coast was battered by cyclone Fani which wreaked havoc and caused immense damage to flora and fauna and infrastructure of the state. However, the state worked well to get back on its feet just weeks after the tragedy.

Add-ons at eco-retreat

Apart from the exclusive facilities, the eco-retreat comprises a food festival, a beach market, and an events venue for mega evenings all of which, besides thrilling water sports, will be accessible to day visitors at affordable entry prices. It offers an extraordinary stay in the middle of natures bounty in a luxury cottage with the ambience and hospitality of a five-star hotel. The accommodation starts from Rs 9,000 up to with Rs 25,000 for a night.

