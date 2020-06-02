Odisha: Rare Trionychidae Turtle Rescued By Forest Department

A rare species of softshell turtle was caught at Jambhira Dam in Odisha by fishermen who were fishing in the area. The Trionychidae turtle was released back into the dam after inspection by the forest officials, according to media reports. The turtle was rescued by locals and the forest department in Mayurbhanj district on June 1.

Read: Rare Footage Released By NFSA Shows Last-known Tasmanian Tiger In 1935

"The turtle was caught in a fishing net in Jambhira Dam. Later, it was released in the dam," District Forest Officer Swayam Mallick said while talking to the press.

Odisha: A softshell turtle was rescued by the forest department officials with the help of locals in Mayurbhanj district yesterday. District Forest Officer Swayam Mallick said, "The turtle was caught in a fishing net in Jambhira Dam. Later, it was released in the dam". pic.twitter.com/AJwoDKsmyu — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Read: Baby Whale Approaches A Small Boat In A Rare Video From California's Ojo De Liebre; Watch

Trionychidae turtles are found in freshwaters in the continents of Africa, Asia, and North America. The turtles are called softshell because their shell and body doesn't have the horny scales found on other turtles. Softshell turtles have other unique features such as their disproportionately long necks and snorkel-like nostrils.

Read: Rare Owl, Langur And Turtle Species Recovered In Assam As Police Arrests their Smugglers

Rare black panther spotted

In another incident late last month, a rare black panther was spotted in Chattisgarh's Achanakmar Tiger Reserve. The black panther was captured on the cameras installed for the counting of tigers in the reserve. The sighting was rare because the big cat was spotted after 7 long years in the area, which is known for its tigers.

Read: Chhattisgarh: Rare Black Panther Spotted After 7 Years, Netizens Recall 'Bagheera'