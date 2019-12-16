Odisha Police Organises 68th All India Police Hockey Championship For The First Time

The 68th All India Police Hockey Championship was inaugurated at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, on Monday. The championship is being organised by the Odisha Police for the first time. The Championship was inaugurated by IPS, DGP, Abhay, the Chairman of the organising committee. The tournament will be held from December 16 to December 24.

Over 25 teams consisting of 500 players, 200 officials and trainers of Police Organisations from different states and Central Armed Police Forces will be participating in the event. It is organised under the umbrella of All India Police Sports Control Board.

“Olly” representing the Olive Ridley Turtle is the Mascot for the Championship. It was also the Mascot for the Asian Athletic Championship and World Cup Hockey.

As the Police Hockey Championship is being organised for the first time by Odisha Police and a large number of players and officials have come to participate in the Championship, DGP has categorically called upon all the officers to work for the success of the programme.

The quarter-final and semi-final matches of the tournament will begin from December 21 onwards and the final match will be played on December 24.

All India Police Games

First All India Police Games was held in February 1951. The All India Police Athletic Meet was held at Cuttack (Orissa). Each State donated silver trophies for each of the 22 events that were competed for. A special silver medal was donated by the Home Minister (Govt. of India) for the Best Athlete.

Hockey and Football were the first tournaments to be played on a zonal basis. The Second All India Police Athletics and Sports Meet was held at Lucknow (Central Zone) in February 1952 and from this year onwards the semi-finals and finals of the Hockey and Football tournaments were held along with this Meet.

