Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gets Warm Welcome On Flight

An air India flight carrying the Indian junior women's hockey team was filled with claps and joy after the attendants and passengers joined in to congratulate the team on its victory. The junior Hockey team was returning to India from Melbourne after its victory in the 3-Nations tournament in Australia on December 8. The incident was caught on camera by a passenger on the flight after which it made its way to the internet and went viral. Take a look at the video.

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team were traveling onboard Air India after Winning #GOLD in The Tri Nation Series Against Australia and New Zealand. The Captain made a special announcement to congratulate them. This was applauded by all , which was Passengers!

Chak De India!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jVwwjU1HbZ — Dr Deepak Deshpande (@ddtimes) December 12, 2019

Read: Video Of Kerala Man Trying To Rescue Snake Goes Viral, Netizens Laud His Effort

Flight members congratulate the team

As seen in the video, soon after the players boarded the Air India flight and settled on to their seats, the captain announced their presence in the plane and congratulated the team. Just then, passengers clapped and cheered as one of the players walked across the aisle on the flight with the trophy - escorted by a cabin crew member. Everyone around stood from their seats and some clapped on being seated to congratulate the players. The video lasted about 1 minute 48 seconds.

The captain of the flight said: "Congratulations to the team and it is a pleasure to have you on board with us".

Read: Himesh Reshammiya Retorts Angrily When Asked About Ranu Mondal's Viral Fake Pic, Read Here

The Indian team won gold in the Tri-Nation series against Australia and New Zealand. It had earlier lost by 1-2 to hosts Australia in their fourth and final match of the competition on December 8. Finally, in its third match, the Indian team had defeated New Zealand. India had seven points from four matches, ahead of hosts Australia on goal difference, with New Zealand finishing third with only three points from their 4 matches.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Schools Ranveer After He Forgets Steps Of 'Aankh Marey', Video Goes Viral

ISRO chief's warm welcome on flight

Earlier, ISRO Chairman K Sivan who won hearts across the country following the Chandrayaan 2 mission received similar applause. After a netizen posted a video of the ISRO chief flying in economy class in a private airline, the video went viral. People lauded K Sivan for his simplicity and hailed him for travelling in Economy class despite being a top space engineer and Chairman of India's premier space agency. Earlier, K Sivan during an address at the convocation ceremony of students of IIT Bhubhaneshwar spoke about his humble upbringing. He had also said that he never got the choice of subject or career but things worked out for him. He also shared important life lessons with the students during his speech.

Read: Netizens Hail ISRO's K Sivan's Simplicity For Flying Economy; Watch

