Cabinet Secy Chairs Meeting With NCMC Over Impending Cyclone In The Bay Of Bengal

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting with the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday to review the preparations for the impending cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the depression developed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 20. The IMD has also predicted heavy to extreme rainfall accompanied by high-speed winds and tidal waves.

'Cyclone shelters readied'

A press release by the Centre informed that officers of the concerned state authorities have confirmed their preparedness to deal with any emerging situation and have also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea. In the meeting with the NCMC, the Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance as required will be provided by the Centre. "Cyclone shelters have been readied and areas requiring evacuation of people have been identified," the press release further read.

Furthermore, the NDRF, Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on alert and coordinating with state government authorities. The Ministry of Home Affairs is also in continuous touch with state government and concerned central agencies. Senior officials of the Home and Defence Ministry, as well as others from IMD, NDMA and NDRF, also attended the meeting.

