Chhattisgarh: Rare Black Panther Spotted After 7 Years, Netizens Recall 'Bagheera'

A rare black panther has been spotted by the officials of the Chhattisgarh forest department at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur after 7 years. The panther has reminded the internet of ‘Bagheera’ from Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. Shared by an IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra, on his official Twitter handle, the black panther has created a stir after it was captured on the cameras installed for the counting of tigers in the area.

Found Black Panther in Achanak marg Tiger reserve forest Bilaspur Chhattisgarh, it was captured from camera installed for counting of tigers.

Village people named him Bagheera 🙂@ParveenKaswan @RandeepHooda @andyserkis @chandwickboseman#wildliferescue pic.twitter.com/VS3MBK9y3J — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 21, 2020

With over 1.6k likes, the photo of the black panther sighting surprised the netizens as one user wrote, “We have been witnessing it only in kabini so far, this would boost the opportunities for wildlife aspirants to get ‘Bagheera’ in frame in our very own Chhattisgarh.” Kabini wildlife sanctuary is one of the most famous and best places to spot a Black Panther in Karnataka and in India. Kabini’s dense forest make it a favourable habitat for the predator to breed in, as per wildlife reports. “He is Bagheera Jungle Have Bagheera & Bagh May common man search for Mogli within to save these beautiful gifts of nature,” wrote another.

Sir it's Achaanak Maar — Antariksh (@Antariksh_1) May 21, 2020

अचानकमार, the area full of surprises ! — हृषीकेश (@hrishikesh14) May 21, 2020

Such a great picture — Ganesh Krishna (@GaneshK21523250) May 21, 2020

Wow....👌👌👌 — Amit Panday (@AmitPan76343645) May 21, 2020

Bageera of Jungle Book — Aswin Kumar Tiriya (@aswintheblogger) May 21, 2020

Mai hoo na 😝 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 21, 2020

Wow — Shailesh shetty (@Shail2821) May 21, 2020

Bagheera !! — BadFan (@Anx66597008) May 21, 2020

Wooo.. amazing — Akash 🇮🇳 (@akku27feb) May 21, 2020

Spotted in Goa

However, this isn’t the first sighting of the majestic melanistic leopard which is almost rare to spot in the wilderness. Earlier, the predator was recorded in the camera at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, South Goa. The picture was shared by CM Pramod Sawant on his official Twitter handle. The predator could be seen lurking near the pond in what seemed liked to quench thirst when the camera captured the sighting.

