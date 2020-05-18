Baby Whale Approaches A Small Boat In A Rare Video From California's Ojo De Liebre; Watch

A whale-watcher in California got lucky after she got the rare opportunity to pet a baby whale as it swam right up to her boat. This once-in-a-lifetime moment was also recorded on the camera by other whale-watching tourists in Baja, California. A whale-watcher named Sofia Sandoval Issac, from Guadalajara, situated in Mexico captured the rare instance of an inquisitive baby whale swimming up to humans to greet them on the camera.

A tourist petting a grey baby whale at California's Ojo de Liebre in a rare video goes viral

While Miss Isaac from Mexico petted the baby whale who came to say her 'hello', another tourist on board is also seen encouraging the whale to come a bit closer by splashing water at it. The video displays a rare instance of a human reaching down to pet a playful baby whale who constantly remained under the surveillance of mother whale throughout its interaction with Sofia Sandoval Issac.

In an interaction with a British tabloid, Miss Issac stated that the video portrays the curiosity of the baby whale and also cleared the air about being able to touch whales by saying that one is able to touch them at the nursery located in Ojo de Liebre, California. She also added saying that the grey whale's mother was right behind her baby, having a close eye on it the entire time to make sure that she was safe. Isaac also expressed that for her, it is the meaning of happiness and living and enjoying the present. The video also depicts the happiness and enjoyment of the whale calf as it got a nice pet session after sticking its head out of the water.

According to the studies and research of National Geography, their report states that the perception of grey whales as aggressive killers changed way back in the 1970s after one similarly curious whale approached a group of fishermen and stuck its head out of water. As of today, many grey whales teach their calves to interact with humans in addition to actively encouraging the youngsters to approach yachts and small boats.

Check out the video below:

