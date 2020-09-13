East Coast Railways Starts 4 Special Trains For Candidates Appearing In NEET

The East Coast Railway has started four special trains for NEET exam (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) which is scheduled for September 13. These trains will run on Saturday and Sunday in four routes-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar, Keonjhargarh-Bhubaneswar, Rayagada-Sambalpur, and Khariar Road-Sambalpur. This initiative by Odisha government aims to help the students reach their exam destination safely amid pandemic COVID-19.

NEET students laud East Coast Railways' initiative

Students appearing for NEET exams in Odisha can board one of the four special trains to reach the examination centre and then return to their homes in the same train after their examination ends. While speaking to ANI, Subhashree Moharana, s student from Kendujhar said, "I thank the government for starting four special trains. It has helped us a lot. I will return from this train tomorrow."

Another student, Khusbhu Khartum said, "I came to appear for the exam. Earlier, we had information that the government was planning to start bus services. We decided to come by car as coming by bus would have been tough. Just last night we came to know about this train service. Even as I am thankful to the government, it would have been better had they announce this service earlier. Some of my friends who did not know about this service are forced to miss the exams."

More on NEET 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13 after the Supreme Court declined to hear the review petition challenging the decision to conduct the exams amid coronavirus pandemic. Candidates appearing for NEET 2020 are allowed certain items and have to wear certain attire to get the entry in the examination hall. Around 37,459 candidates are expected to appear for the NEET exams at 83 different examination centres in seven cities across Odisha.

During the examination, candidates are not allowed to wear closed footwear, including shoes, as per the dress code for NEET 2020. Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted and candidates are only allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels. If a candidate decides to wear specific attire for a religious or customary reason, he/she needs to report to the examination hall early for mandatory frisking. Handbags, jewellery, hats, smartphones and smartwatches are not allowed inside the NEET 2020 exam venue.

