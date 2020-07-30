Odisha's Transgender Community Struggles To Survive Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic and severely affected the financial stability of countless people in the society, including the transgender community who are facing financial hardships during these unprecedented times. Such is the situation of members if the trans community in Odisha’s Bhadrak region as they are struggling to make ends meet amid Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We do not have employment due to the pandemic. Only we know how we are surviving. We would have to stage a demonstration. If the government won’t listen to our problems, who else would?" said Sunita, Secretary of Ardha Nariswar Kinnar Mahasabha, Bhadrak.

Several members of the transgender community have lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19 crisis. Though after the Supreme Court's order, the Odisha Government has laid emphasis to change their ways of life, only a small percentage of the community have been benefitted so far.

Another member of the community said that though the government has provided them with voter card and Aadhar card, they have not received any assistance yet.

"We are very in a bad situation and we have not even received any help. We do not have food, a place to live and a source of income amid this crisis. The government should help us otherwise we will stage a demonstration," Sanjana added.

Atish Behera, a social worker is trying his best to help the transgender community here. Speaking of the poor living conditions of the members, Behera said, their only means was income was by travelling in trains or at traffic signals. But since everything is shut due to lockdown, they find it difficult to manage just one meal a day. He said that the government should provide them with financial assistance or at least ration.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image source: ANI)