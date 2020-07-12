ITBP DG Lauds MHA's Move To Incorporate 'transgender' As Third Gender In CAPF Exams 2020

Indo-Tibetan Borden Police DG, SS Deswal on Sunday appreciated the Home Ministry’s decision to incorporate 'transgender' as third gender category along with Male/Female in the rules of CAPF(AC) Examination.

“Transgenders are also humans. They should also get employment opportunities to live a respectful life. It would be a good decision,” the DGP told ANI.

In a step forward, the Union Home Ministry, on Thursday asked the security forces including the CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF to incorporate 'Transgender' as third gender category along with Male/Female in the rules of CAPF(AC) Examination 2020. The respective security departments have been asked to furnish comments so as to take a final view on the matter.

Officials added that transgenders can soon aspire to lead combat troops in central paramilitary forces as Government is allowing them take annual UPSC exam for recruitment as officers in these forces. This move to diversify the forces comes four months after the Supreme Court finally ordered setting up a permanent commission for women officers.

Transgender employment in India & police forces

As per a study conducted by the National Human Rights Commission, about 92 per cent of transgenders are deprived of the right to participate in any form of economic activity in the country. The transgender community which consists of 4,90,000 people as per 2011 census have not been able to establish much of a presence in the police forces. With the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill in 2016, K Prithika Yashini has become the first transgender to be appointed as a police officer in Tamil Nadu in 2017.

