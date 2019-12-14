Om Birla: Decision Likely On Commonality In Rules And Procedures In LS, Assemblies

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that discussions have been held to have a commonality in rules and procedures of the House and State Assemblies and a decision was expected in the meeting of Assembly Speakers. Birla, while addressing a press conference at the end of the Winter Session of the Parliament, said that most of the Assembly Speakers were in agreement with the proposal of having a common code about transacting business.

READ | Winter Session: Parliament Passes 14 Of 18 Bills, Lok Sabha Achieves 114% Productivity

Similar rules for Assemblies and Parliament

Om Birla said efforts will be made to reach a decision on the issue in the next two meetings of Assembly Speakers to be held in Dehradun and Lucknow. "We will try that the temple of democracy in States and in the country run with similar rules and procedures." The Speaker noted both Assemblies and Parliament have their autonomy but the effort is to maximise their output.

READ | SC Issues Notice To EC On Plea To Probe Discrepancies During 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Subsidised canteen food given up

Over the declining number of sessions of State Assemblies, Om Birla said he will talk to Chief Ministers so that their number goes up and there are good debates. Birla said that MPs had complained they face accusations of eating from a subsidised canteen and had agreed to forego subsidy. He also stated that apart from the MPs, the canteen facility is used by employees, security staff, and also the media. "You may not get subsidised tea in the next session," he quipped.

READ | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates ‘Blanket Bank’ Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Speaker Om Birla highlighted that debates and discussions from 1858, including those during the British rule, have been digitised and were available to citizens. When asked about the vacancy for the post of deputy speaker, he said it was for the government to make a decision. On the demand that the time of private members' be shifted from Friday to Wednesday, he said a decision will be taken after discussions.

READ | MASSIVE: Two Days After Lok Sabha's Nod, Rajya Sabha Passes Citizenship Amendment Bill

(With ANI inputs)