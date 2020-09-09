Omar Abdullah Looking For New Accommodation; Will Vacate Srinagar Bungalow 'of Own Accord'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he will be vacating his government accommodation in Srinagar. He was responding on the media reports that claimed that Jammu and Kashmir administration has sent him notice to vacate his government bungalow. Omar Abdullah penned a letter to the J&K administration and sought eight to 10 weeks' time for finding a suitable accommodation. He has shared the letter on social media and clarified that he is doing so on his own.

READ | Farooq Abdullah expresses grief over demise of ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

My letter to the J&K administration. I will be vacating my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to note is that contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate & have chosen to do so of my own accord. pic.twitter.com/dWjDacVoHn — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 9, 2020

READ | Farooq Abdullah Irate As Pak Lauds His Article 370 Resolution: 'We're No One's Puppets'

Omar Abdullah was provided the government accommodation 18 years ago when he was a Lok Sabha member in 2002. He has in his letter informed the Administrative secretary that after 2002 he was provided the accommodation as chief minister of the erstwhile State from 2009 to 2015.

"My letter to the J&K administration. I will be vacating my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to note is that contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate & have chosen to do so of my own accord," he tweeted. Omar Abdullah also said that he has never held on to any government property that he was not entitled to and "I have no intention to start now".

"Consequent upon the change in entitlements for former CMs of J&K some months ago, I now find myself in unauthorized occupation of this accommodation as no attempt has been made to regularise the allotment to me on security or any other grounds. This is a situation that is unacceptable to me," he added.

READ | 'Where is Meghalaya?': Omar Abdullah takes dig at 'friend' Satya Pal Malik after transfer

Priyanka Vadra told to vacate govt bungalow

Earlier this year, the Central government asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi by August 1, as per protocol. The Union government said that she is not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG protection.

According to an order issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked to vacate her official bungalow by August 1 failing which "it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules".

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z-plus security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you (Gandhi), the allotment of Type 6B House No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled w.e.f 01/07/2020. One month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules," the Directorate of Estates said in its order. The congress leader duly vacated it and shifted to a penthouse in Gurugram.

READ | Sacred mission to restore what was snatched from J&K on August 5: Farooq's & Omar's NC

(PTI image)