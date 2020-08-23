Sacred Mission To Restore What Was Snatched From J&K On August 5: Farooq's & Omar's NC

As Farooq Abdullah's National Conference holds its first meeting since the abrogation of Article 370, his party's general secretary has said that it is the 'sacred mission' of the party to restore the special rights that were withdrawn on August 5, 2019.

Leaders of NC including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have been released from preventive detention almost after a year since Centre abrogated Article 370. While Omar has said that he would not contest the assembly polls unless the now UT of J&K gets back its status as a state and that he will protest by 'democratic means', Farooq Abdullah has straightforwardly attacked the Centre calling abrogation as 'undemocratic.'

On Saturday, NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar - who was also put to detention last year - addressed the party workers and said that his party is the 'true representative of people of J&K.' Stating that they will continue to mirror the aspirations of the people of J&K, he said, "no power on Earth can brush-off National Conference from the political scene of J&K."

"Time has again proven that National Conference is the true representative voice of the people of J&K. The unity amongst the rank and file of the party; the perseverance and forbearance which was exhibited by our workers, functionaries during the times when the leadership was behind the bars is worth appreciation. Time has again proven that NC is not just a party, but a movement."

Addressing the workers, Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani claimed that August 5 incident has 'deeply enraged' the NC members. "We on our part continue to work on the sacred mission of restoring what was snatched from the people of J&K on 5th of August last year, he said.

For the first time in over a year party GS Ali Mohammad Sagar addressed Srinagar district party functionaries at Nawa e Subah today. AGS Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, PP Nasir Aslam Wani, Shammi Oberoi, Syed Akhoon, Showkat Mir, Peer Afaq, Salman Ali Sagar, Sabiya Qadri also present. pic.twitter.com/Hn9LRu4LJ8 — JKNC (@JKNC_) August 22, 2020

PM Modi hints at electoral return for J&K

In a massive announcement during his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the return of electoral process in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 last year, PM Modi said that one year has been about development. The Prime Minister added that the delimitation process is underway in the valley, and once it is done, J&K will have elections. Prime Minister Modi said that the Government of India fulfilled the long-pending aspiration of the people of Ladakh by bifurcating it and placing it under the Centre's administration for its development.

"It was a year of a new development journey for Jammu and Kashmir. I want to thank all Panch and Sarpanch of J&K for carrying forward developmental works in the valley. The delimitation process is going on under the inspection of the Supreme Court. After it is done, I would want that there be an election in the valley, J&K should have MLAs, MPs, CM, and ministers. India is committed to take J&K forward," PM Modi had said.

