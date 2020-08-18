'Where Is Meghalaya?': Omar Abdullah Takes Dig At 'friend' Satya Pal Malik After Transfer

Responding to Satya Pal Malik's transfer from Governor of Goa to Governor of Meghalaya, NC chief Omar Abdullah has taken a dig and asked 'where is Meghalaya?' adding the hashtag #AskingForAFriend. He has also opined on the decision taken by Madhya Pradesh government to reserve jobs for their state citizens, pointing out the difference with respect to Jammu and Kashmir.

Satya Pal Malik transferred to Meghalaya

In a major development on August 18, the President with the advice of the Government of India has transferred and appointed Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Meghalaya while Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has been given the additional charge of the state of Goa. Earlier, on October 25, 2019, the Government of India transferred Satya Pal Malik from Jammu and Kashmir to Goa. This came within two months of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K into Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. Satya Pal Malik was appointed as Governor of the erstwhile state of J&K on August 23, 2018, and was the first politician to be sent to J&K as a Governor in three decades. Girish Chandra Murmu who became the first L-G of the UT of J&K was recently appointed CAG while Manoj Sinha is now the new J&K L-G.

Omar reacts on appointment of Manoj Sinha as J&K L-G

Omar had previously made an important observation on the appointment of former Union minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha as Lt. Governor of UT of Jammu-Kashmir. He said that previous L-G and last Governor of the erstwhile state - both were removed 'rather unceremoniously.' Taking to Twitter on a day after the massive development in J-K, the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir said that previous L-G GC Murmu's resignation and shifting of Satya Pal Malik - who was the last Governor of the erstwhile state came at a point when it was 'least expected.' He added that both of them had a full schedule of meeting packed when Centre ordered them to leave.

