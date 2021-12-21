Omicron 3 Times Transmissble Than Delta Variant; Health Secy Asks For 'containment Action'

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, on Tuesday, December 21, has sent out a letter to all states and Union Territories (UTs) warning them against the higher transmissibility of COVID's Omicron variant. In the message to the authorities by Bhushan, he informed that Omicron, which has been labelled 'Variant of Concern' by the Centre, is three times more transmissible than the Delta variant and has urged the states and UTs to implement prompt measures at the grassroot levels to curb the spread of the virus.

Union Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan writes to all States/UTs: "Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making & strict & prompt containment action are required at the local & district level"

"Based on current scientific evidence, the VOC Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country", the letter revealed. Calling for prompt and focused decision making, the Centre urged the states for strict containment action at the local and district level.

"At the district level, there should be constant review of emerging data regarding the population affected by COVID-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilization, manpower, notifying Containment Zones, enforcement of perimeter of containment zones, etc", the letter said. Bhushan emphasised that evidence should be the basis for effective decision-making at the district level and that such a strategy is necessary to contain the infection at the local level before it breaches state borders.

According to the Centre's direction, the framework to be used by States and UTs to facilitate decision making at the District Level must be based on two elements. The states and UTs are supposed to take stringent containment measures if the positivity rate is 10% or more in a week or the bed occupancy crosses 40% more on oxygen supported or ICU beds.

Centre tells states/UTs to 'activate war rooms' for COVID

In its letter, the Centre has advised the areas with higher population density to take containment measures and restrictions even before the above-mentioned thresholds are reached. According to the Centre, the states and UTs are supposed to focus on 'strategic areas of intervention' that includes containment, test, track, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and COVID appropriate behaviour.

The letter has advised implementing night curfews, restrictions on large public gatherings, door-to-door tests, ramping the availability of beds and ambulances along with 100% coverage of vaccination of those left out of first and second dose. It has also emphasised the need to strengthen the door-to-door vaccination campaign. Besides, the activation of war rooms or Emergency Operation Centre's has also been advised by the Centre along with a continuous analysis of all trends and surges.

Image: Twitter/@ANI