Omicron Scare: MHA Extends Validity Of COVID Containment Measures Till December 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday announced the decision to extend the validity of existing COVID-19 guidelines. The regulations and containment measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its advisory dated September 21, 2021, have been extended till December 31. This comes against the backdrop of rising concern over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The home ministry has now issued an order advising all state governments to ensure strict compliance with the Health Ministry’s November 25 advisory. The ministry also informed all states to remain alert against a possible outbreak of the Omicron variant. As per the new order, all existing health and travel restrictions along with the ones applied to containment zones will remain intact till the end of the year.

Centre revises SOPs for international arrivals

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. The new guidelines issued in view of the threats from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, demands travellers to submit travel details of 14 days and upload negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey.

Travellers coming from counties 'at risk' have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. On testing negative, the person has to undergo home quarantine for seven days and take a re-test on day 8 of arrival and if negative, the government suggests monitoring health for the next seven days. If tested positive on arrival, the government advised to admit at separate isolation facility and take treatment as per laid down standard protocol. Children under five years of age are exempted from pre and post-arrival testing.

No Omicron in India yet, assures Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on November 30, while briefing Rajya Sabha during Question Hour stated that no case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in the country as yet. Further, he vouched for the country's preparedness and assured that the medical infrastructure is 'ready to tackle the highly transmissible variant.

He said, "Today, we do not have any case of Omicron and precautions to prevent the strain from entering India is being taken." Further, he urged the general public to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and stated that 70 lakhs to 80 lakhs doses of Coronavirus vaccines are being administered, per day. "You can protect yourself against COVID-19 only by being vigil," he added.

