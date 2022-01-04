'Omisure' Becomes First RT-PCR Kit Approved By ICMR To Detect Omicron Variant Of COVID

In a major development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has now approved an RT-PCR kit to detect the Omicron variant of the COVID-19. The newly approved testing kit is expected to detect the presence of the new variant of the coronavirus in patients. The RT-PCR kit, Omisure, was earlier sent to the ICMR for approval after continued testing.

Amid rising concern over the surge in Omicron cases, the ICMR has now approved Omisure, the RT-PCR kit for targeted testing among patients. The test kit developed by Tata Medical & Diagnostics, Mumbai, for detection of the Omicron variant was announced on December 30. The kit is now the only one in India used to confirm the Omicron variant in patients with its S-Gene Target Failure (SGTF) strategy. The multiplex kit is being marketed by US-based Thermo Fisher.

The kit comes as a major aid as analysing the Omicron variant have been an issue among medical experts. Since the Omicron variant underwent several mutations in the S-gene, the SGTF strategy checks and indicates it in patients who are detected COVID positive. However, the kit is expected to be more expensive compared to regular test kits owing to its increased research and development in technology. Earlier on December 17, the ICMR had invited pharma companies to submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) to commercialise diagnostic kits developed for the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases surge

At present, there are 1,45,582 active coronavirus cases in India whereas 3,42,95,407 patients have recovered and 4,81,893 deaths have been reported. In January, Delhi witnessed a further rise in cases with 4099 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The deterioration in India's COVID-19 situation has been attributed to the spread of the Omicron variant. First detected in South Africa from a sample collected on November 9, the B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 was designated as a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organization on November 26.

Amid the Omicron scare, persons arriving from Europe, Countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Israel in India have to compulsorily get tested on arrival and observe home quarantine for 7 days. Besides this, various states have imposed restrictions to break the chain of transmission. For instance, Delhi has mandated that shops in markets will be allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis. While restaurants and bars are permitted to function from 8 am- 10 pm with 50% seating capacity, hotels are not allowed to host conferences. Moreover, multiplexes, theatres, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gymnasiums, entertainment parks and Yoga centres have been asked to remain closed.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/ PTI