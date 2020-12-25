On Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary, President, PM & Others Pay Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other top leaders paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Friday. Marking Vajpayee's birth anniversary, the BJP is observing Friday as 'Good Governance Day'.

Top leaders extend tributes on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi remarked that under Vajpayee's visonary leadership, India achieved unprecedented heights of development. In addition, he also stated that his efforts towards making India prosperous will always be remembered.

"Salutations to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Under his visionary leadership, he took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered." said PM Modi in his tweet

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। अपने दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में उन्होंने देश को विकास की अभूतपूर्व ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया। एक सशक्त और समृद्ध भारत के निर्माण के लिए उनके प्रयासों को सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Atal Bihari Vajpayee's efforts for development, the welfare of the poor, and good governance.

"A tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. He started the era of development, poor welfare and good governance in India through a life of politics and nation-based ideology. Atal Ji's duty and national service will always be a center of inspiration for us." said Amit Shah

विचारधारा-सिद्धांतों पर आधारित राजनीति एवं राष्ट्र समर्पित जीवन से भारत में विकास, गरीब कल्याण और सुशासन के युग की शुरुआत करने वाले भारत रत्न आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन।

अटल जी की कर्तव्यनिष्ठा व राष्ट्रसेवा हमारे लिए सदैव प्रेरणा का केंद्र रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/MkUGUPUUwL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2020

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also took to Twitter and extended his tributes to the former Prime Minister.

"Salutations to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. The tallest leader in Indian politics, a powerful orator and former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna. Taking inspiration from his life dedicated to the country, celebrating his birth anniversary as 'Good Governance Day', we are all committed to the welfare of the people." said Nadda

In addition, Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu also extended his wishes on Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Referring to the former Prime Minister's words, Naidu termed Vajpayee as 'man of masses' and a leader respected across party lines.

His inspirational life and values continue to inspire every Indian. His great service to the nation will always be remembered.#AtalBihariVajpayee — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 25, 2020

"I have a vision of India - an India free of hunger and fear, an India free of illiteracy and want."- #AtalBihariVajpayee



I pay my respectful tributes to the great visionary, the man of masses, former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/Qqawg1UpAA — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 25, 2020

Atal Ji was a leader par excellence who was respected across party lines. He was an exceptional orator, a distinguished scholar and a gifted poet but above all, he was a large-hearted human being who cared deeply for the country and its welfare. #AtalBihariVajpayee — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 25, 2020

PM Modi and other leaders pay tribute at his memorial

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi and other top leaders visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial and paid tributes. Along with Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also present.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 96th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/07Gn4HlbqQ — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/6dcJhfBWUL — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Delhi: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/VobjnsDEkC — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Subsequent to this, the Prime Minister released a book commemorating former PM Vajpayee in Parliament.