ITBP Jawans Dedicate Vajpayee's Poem 'Aao Phir Phir Diya Jalaan' To Nation On Diwali

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrated Diwali by singing the classic composition 'Aao Phir Se Diya Jalaye' penned by the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The jawans of ITBP dedicated this song to the nation on the occasion of the festival of lights, Diwali. The Governor of Sikkim, Balmiki Prasad Singh, also visited the ITBP jawans at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok to greet them on the auspicious occasion.

On the other hand, PM Modi continued his tradition to celebrate the festival of lights with the security forces of the nation. PM Modi was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana. PM Modi started this tradition of celebrating Diwali with the security forces in 2014 after becoming the Prime Minister.

PM Modi on Diwali

On Saturday PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the jawans at Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Recalling the Battle of Longewala, the Prime Minister hailed the Armed forces and paid homage to all the braveheart soldiers as well. PM Modi also spoke about the difficulties faced by the security forces during the pandemic while adding that the government is focused on becoming 'Aatmanirbha' in the defence sector. He also urged the citizens to take inspiration from the soldiers of the forces to bring some positive changes in their lives and remain disciplined.

About Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a noted poet and wrote in Hindi. He published several of his works including Kaviraj Ki Kundalian, Amar aag hai as well as a collection of poems that he wrote during his time in the prison between 1975 and 1977 during the emergency period. Vajpayee always said that his poetry is a 'declaration of war' and not 'an exordium to defeat'.

(With inputs from ANI)