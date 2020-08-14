On I-Day Eve, Rajnath Singh Extols Role Of Armed Forces, Sends Veiled Warning To China

On the eve of Independence Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended his good wishes to the serving and retired personnel of the Armed Forces on behalf of the entire nation. He also expressed his condolences to the loved ones of the personnel laying down their lives for the security of the nation. Recalling the martyrdom of the soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash, Singh maintained that the country shall never forget their supreme sacrifice.

During his radio address, he assured the Forces that the government is doing everything possible to meet their operational requirements. While observing that India believes in winning over hearts rather than occupying the land of other countries, he affirmed that there cannot be any compromise on the nation's self-respect. This is being perceived as a clear message to China in the wake of the LAC faceoff.

In my message to the Armed Forces, I share my appreciation for their positive role in keeping our nation secure. Our Govt is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen the Armed Forces and ensure the welfare of their families & the Ex-Servicemen. #IndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2020

Rajnath Singh remarked, "History is witness to the fact that India has never attacked another country for occupying the territory of that country. India believes in winning hearts rather than occupying territory. But this does not imply that we will compromise with our self-respect."

Singh highlights Centre's initiatives

During his address, the Defence Minister lauded the Narendra Modi government's "far-sighted" initiative of creating the position of Chief of Defence Staff. Highlighting the necessity of the government-to-government deal to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, he celebrated the arrival of the first batch of Rafale jets in India. He also touched upon the invaluable contribution of the AFMS, DRDO, DPSUs etc. in containing the spread of COVID-19. Singh congratulated the DRDO for setting up of Sardar Vallabhbhai COVID hospital in Delhi within 12 days in collaboration with other government departments.

The Border Road Organization also found a special mention for its 80 km road from Uttarakhand's Dharchula to the border. According to him, this road will enable the completion of Mansarovar Yatra in a week's time. Moreover, he mentioned that the Centre had sanctioned the official letter on July 23 permitting Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army. Concluding his remarks, Singh asserted that no nation can snatch even one inch of India's land with the deployment of the Forces on the borders. He added that such a misadventure will elicit severe consequences for the aggressor nation.

