Modi Government Permits Permanent Commission To Women Officers In Indian Army

In a big development on Thursday, the Centre issued the formal sanction letter for grant of Permament Commssion to women officers in the Indian Army. This will ensure that women officers can shoulder greater responsiblities in the organization. The order specifically grants Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned women officers in all streams of the Indian Army apart from the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

This includes the Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps. All SSC women officers can exercise their option following which the Selection Board will be convened. The Union government's latest step is in consonance with the Supreme Court's landmark verdict in February.

Here is the Indian Army's full statement:

"The government issued the formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the Indian Army, paving the way for empowering women officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation. The order specifies grant of PC to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Women Officers in all ten streams of the Indian Army i.e Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC). Their Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC Women Officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation."

The SC verdict

On February 17, 2020, the apex court directed the Centre to grant Permanent Commission to women officers respecting a 2010 order of the Delhi High Court. It also ruled that women officers are eligible to get "command and criteria" appointments in the Indian Army on par with their male counterparts. Moreover, the court stressed that Permanent Commission shall be offered to all women officers irrespective of their years of service.

Thereafter, it ordered the Union government to implement the judgment within three months. But the Centre moved the SC seeking 6 months' time to implement the verdict, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 7, the top court granted the Union government a months' time for implementing its judgment.

