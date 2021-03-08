On International Women's Day, Facebook Comes Up With Special Logo Celebrating Womanhood

As the World celebrates International Women's Day, popular social media platform Facebook came up with a unique logo to celebrate womanhood.
Have a look at the Facebook logo for the day
It is important to know about the new International Women's Day theme for 2021. Every year, a new theme is chosen and the day is observed for women’s struggles and the right to equality. This year, the International Women's Day theme has been chosen as “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”
List of previous years' International Women's Day theme:
- 1996 - Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future
- 1997 - Women and the Peace Table
- 1998 - Women and Human Rights
- 1999 - World Free of Violence Against Women
- 2000 - Women Uniting for Peace
- 2001 - Women and Peace: Women Managing Conflicts
- 2002 - Afghan Women Today: Realities and Opportunities
- 2003 - Gender Equality and the Millennium Development Goals
- 2004 - Women and HIV/AIDS
- 2005 - Gender Equality Beyond 2005; Building a More Secure Future
- 2006 - Women in Decision-making
- 2007 - Ending Impunity for Violence Against Women and Girls
- 2008 - Investing in Women and Girls
- 2009 - Women and Men United to End Violence Against Women and Girls
- 2010 - Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities: Progress for All
- 2011 - Equal Access to Education, Training, and Science and Technology: Pathway to Decent Work for Women
- 2012 - Empower Rural Women, End Poverty and Hunger
- 2013 - A Promise is a Promise: Time for Action to End Violence Against Women
- 2014 - Equality for Women is Progress for All
- 2015 - Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity: Picture it!
- 2016 - Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step It Up for Gender Equality
- 2017 - Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030
- 2018 - Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women's lives
- 2019 - Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change
- 2020 - "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights ”
