On International Women's Day, Facebook Comes Up With Special Logo Celebrating Womanhood

As the World celebrates International Women's Day, popular social media platform Facebook came up with a unique logo to celebrate womanhood.

Have a look at the Facebook logo for the day

It is important to know about the new International Women's Day theme for 2021. Every year, a new theme is chosen and the day is observed for women’s struggles and the right to equality. This year, the International Women's Day theme has been chosen as “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

List of previous years' International Women's Day theme:

1996 - Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future

1997 - Women and the Peace Table

1998 - Women and Human Rights

1999 - World Free of Violence Against Women

2000 - Women Uniting for Peace

2001 - Women and Peace: Women Managing Conflicts

2002 - Afghan Women Today: Realities and Opportunities

2003 - Gender Equality and the Millennium Development Goals

2004 - Women and HIV/AIDS

2005 - Gender Equality Beyond 2005; Building a More Secure Future

2006 - Women in Decision-making

2007 - Ending Impunity for Violence Against Women and Girls

2008 - Investing in Women and Girls

2009 - Women and Men United to End Violence Against Women and Girls

2010 - Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities: Progress for All

2011 - Equal Access to Education, Training, and Science and Technology: Pathway to Decent Work for Women

2012 - Empower Rural Women, End Poverty and Hunger

2013 - A Promise is a Promise: Time for Action to End Violence Against Women

2014 - Equality for Women is Progress for All

2015 - Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity: Picture it!

2016 - Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step It Up for Gender Equality

2017 - Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030

2018 - Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women's lives

2019 - Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change

2020 - "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights ”

