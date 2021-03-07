Women's Day Quotes In English: Here Are Quotes From Some Of The Most Powerful Women

March 8 every year is celebrated as International Women's Day. Though a special day is not required to celebrate women and womanhood, this day can act as a good reminder for society to value and cherish the gender that has contributed immensely to its growth. March 8 is the holiday that encourages all people to actively choose to "celebrate women's achievements and raise awareness about women's equality.

It was the revolutionary women of the 20th century who agitated for achieving greater equality and less oppressive working conditions for them as well as the generations of women to come. The Suffragette movement of the early 20th century began in Britain but paved the way for women to achieve greater involvement in society, through voting rights. Thanks to the movement, the status of women was raised from being merely the workers in a factory to becoming active citizens who could shape the course of culture and politics. While the world is still a long way from creating a free and fair environment for women, movements like Black Lives Matter and #Metoo will pave ways for more women to stand tall and fight against injustice. Here are some Women's Day Quotes in English to wish Happy Women's Day, to the fierce and ferocious women in your life.

Read | Chance The Rapper defends Megan Markle as she gets trolled over Royal Family feud

Women's Day Quotes in English

We need to live in a culture that values and respects and looks up to and idolizes women as much as men. Emma Watson

Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength. G.D. Anderson

The most important thing one woman can do for another is to expand her sense of actual possibilities. Adrienne Rich

Well-behaved women rarely make history. Eleanor Roosevelt

Read | Meghan Markle knew situation would get "ugly" ahead of Oprah's interview: Report

I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life. Maya Angelou

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. Michelle Obama

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness. Oprah

If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. Margaret Thatcher

The most courageous act is to think for yourself. Aloud. Coco Chanel

Read | Meghan Markle spills the beans on Royal Palace's 'role' in 'perpetuating falsehoods'

We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead. Beyoncé

No woman should be told she can't make decisions about her own body. When women's rights are under attack, we fight back. Kamala Harris

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. Melinda Gates

Do not live someone else's life and someone else's idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you. Viola Davis

There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Rihanna

You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation. Brigham Young

Read | Meghan Markle 'saddened' over bullying allegations made by palace staffers

i want to apologize to all the women i have called beautiful

before i’ve called them intelligent or brave

i am sorry i made it sound as though

something as simple as what you’re born with

is all you have to be proud of

when you have broken mountains with your wit

from now on i will say things like

you are resilient, or you are extraordinary

not because i don’t think you’re beautiful

but because i need you to know

you are more than that

― Rupi Kaur