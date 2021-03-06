International Women's Day: 10 Women Centric Web Shows To Watch

March 8 is recognized worldwide as International Women's Day. There are many female-centric shows out there that showcase women, their lives, their struggles, their wants and desires. As we gear up to celebrate International Women's Day here are 10 women centric web shows everyone irrespective of their gender should watch.

Also read | Sania Mirza Joins Unluclass To Deliver Special Talk Ahead Of International Women's Day

10 female-centric shows

1. The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian tragedy based on a novel of the same name written by Margaret Atwood. The premise of the show follows a dystopia where fertility rates are dropped and society brutally enslaves fertile women 'Handmaidens' in childbearing slavery. The first season of the show won eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 13 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

2. Big Little Lies

Big Little Lie is an American drama based on the novel of the same name written by Liane Moriarty. The story of the show revolves around five women as they get involved in a murder investigation. The show covers everything from motherhood, rape, domestic violence and various other problems that women face. The show also had an ensemble of female star cast which includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Zoë Kravitz. The show for its first season received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series. It also won Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film

3. Agent Carter

The show is based on the Marvel Comics character of Peggy Carter. Carter leads the way as the only female agent in a secret spy agency right after World War II. The series shows how a woman balances her personal and professional life in 1940's America.

Also read | Keeley Hazell spotted wearing Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globes tie-dyed hoodie

4. Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum is a perfect example of a one-woman show. The show is based on the play written by Michaela Coel who is the creator of the show and is also the main lead of the show. The show revolves around a young girl as she desperately tries to free herself of sexual restraint as a result of living in a hyper-religious household.

5. The Undoing

The Undoing is an American crime-mystery show. The series follows Grace Fraser played by Nicole Kidman who is a wealthy therapist who gets involved in a murder investigation and tries to find her missing husband. As the show progresses, the dark revelations of her husband unfold and she then tries to create a new life for her son.

Also read | Where is 'Finding Ohana' filmed? Here are more details on the Netflix film

6. Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black is an American drama series based on Piper Kerman's memoir, Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison. The show revolves around the lives of various women from all walks of lives as they try to adjust their lives in prison. The show has received many major accolades during its run.

7. Churails

Churails is a Pakistani web drama. The show revolves around four women who open an agency to uncover all the cheating husbands in the city. When one of them goes missing, their investigation leads them to something dangerous which involves Karachi's most powerful.

Also read | Disney's 'Raya and The Last Dragon' to be available on Disney+ Hotstar on June 4

8. Outlander

Outlander is a historical drama based on a novel of the same name written by Diana Gabaldon. The series is set during World War II and is about a married nurse in 1945 who gets transported to Scotland in 1743.

9. Orphan Black

Orphan Black is a Canadian Sci-Fi series. The series features a group of clones all played by Tatiana Maslany. One day Sarah Manning a street smart woman witnesses a suicide of a woman who looks just like her. Sarah decides to take the identity of that woman for monetary benefits and falls into a mess

10. Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls is an American comedy-drama series. The show focuses on the relationship of single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory. The show covers various issues of family, romance, education, disappointment and ambition along with the generation gap and social class.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.