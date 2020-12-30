On New Year Celebrations Amid COVID, Centre Warns States To Curb 'super Spreader' Crowding

After Indian reported 20 COVID-19 positive cases with new COVID variant from the UK, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to all states of the country and directed them to maintain a strict vigil to curb "super spreader" events in the wake of New Year celebration. Health Ministry in its press release on Wednesday also recommended to the Civil Aviation Ministry to extend the suspension of UK flights to India till January 7, which it duly did.

Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021.



Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 30, 2020

Health Secretary writes to all states

In its latest press release, the Ministry said that this recommendation has been made on the basis of inputs received from the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) headed by Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and the national task force jointly headed by DG, ICMR and member (Health), NITI Aayog.

The release by the Health Ministry read, "After January 7, 2021, strictly regulated resumption of a limited number of flights originating from the UK to India may be considered. The specifics of such a mechanism may be worked out by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

In its latest advisory the Ministry has mandated that states/ UTs based on the assessment of their situation may impose local restrictions with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19 such as night curfew. Apart from this, it also stipulated that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods. In regards to this matter, the Health Secretary has also urged the states to promptly assist the local situation and consider the imposition of appropriate restrictions on December 30, 31 and January 15, 2021.

