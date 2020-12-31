On New Year's Eve, These Are The COVID Restrictions Imposed In Various States For Dec 31

With the fresh threat of a new Coronavirus strain emerging in the UK, many countries including India have started reimposing travel restrictions in the last week of December, dampening the New Year celebration. Even as the Covid-19 situation improves in India, with the development of vaccines, festivals often carry the risk of Coronavirus spread and lead to a spike in the number of positive cases after celebrations.

In light of the same, several states with a mass number of infections such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala have taken precautionary measures and are on vigil amid the celebrations. Here is a list of COVID-19 restrictions and safety measures imposed by various states and cities for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority has imposed a night curfew across the national capital with a strict prohibition on new year celebration events and gatherings at public places from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1. The same restrictions will be applied the next day, i.e., January 2, 2020.

Maharashtra

A Night Curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra prohibiting gatherings of five or more persons between 11 PM on December 31 and 6 AM on January 1. An order under section 144 of the CrPC is being enforced in this regard.

Partying involving large gatherings in restaurants, bars, pubs will not be allowed post 11 PM. Loudspeaker/DJ beyond permissible decibel limit and Fireworks are prohibited. Citizens can travel, subject to a maximum of four persons per four-wheeler. There will be no restriction on visiting friends, relatives and public places but not in a group of more than 4 persons.

Kerala

Kerala Government has also issued an order prohibiting all public gatherings as part of New Year celebrations on December 31. All New Year eve celebrations should cease by 10 PM.

Tamil Nadu

Similarly, public celebrations in restaurants, clubs, pubs, resorts, beach resorts, beaches have been banned across Tamil Nadu on both December 31 and January 1. The Marina Beach, which is a popular New Year party destination, will also remain out of bounds. However, no curfew has been imposed in Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka

Taking pre-emptive measures Karnataka has banned mass gatherings in clubs, pubs, restaurants or in similar places from December 30 to January 2. Clubs, pubs and restaurants are not permitted to host parties but will function normally in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. Starting from Wednesday, a night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 6 am till January 2.

Kind attn:



The prohibitory orders have been revised. Sec 144 will be effective from 12 PM today (Dec 31) to 6 AM tomorrow (Jan 1, 2021).



Conditions/restrictions notified in the original order remain the same.



Request the citizens to kindly co-operate! — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) December 31, 2020

Rajasthan

On the lines of restrictions imposed during Diwali, the Rajasthan government has banned year end celebrations and public gatherings too. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet advised people to celebrate New Year’s with family in their house and avoid overcrowding. Bursting of firecrackers is also prohibited on the occasion.

Uttarakhand

In Dehradun, the district administration has banned collective celebrations like parties at hotels, bars, restaurants and other public places on Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year to avoid the spread of Covid-19. “Celebrations in a simple manner following all Covid-19 protocols and social distancing will be allowed in only those hotels and restaurants where tourists have already made bookings for the New Year 2021. However, dancing using a DJ is strictly prohibited,” said an order issued by Ashish Srivastava, district magistrate of Dehradun.

Punjab

Hotels, bars, restaurants and wedding halls will be closed from 9.30 pm to 5 am on December 31 and night curfew will remain effective till January 1 in Punjab.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh too, night curfew will be imposed on New Year’s eve from 10 pm till 6 am to avoid gathering.

Odisha

Odisha government has totally prohibited zero night and New Year celebrations across the state but allowed reopening of cinema halls, theatres, and other entertainment facilities from January 1, 2021, as part of Unlock 8. People are not permitted to gather in large numbers in hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks and other public places on 31st December and 1st January for New Year's celebrations.

