Delhi Police Issues Rules For New Year's Eve; No Entry In Connaught Place Without Pass

Keeping in mind the danger of Coronavirus, the Delhi Police's traffic wing is all set to tackle the crowd on the eve of the New Year. The traffic police of Delhi has decided that no vehicle will be allowed to enter Connaught Place after 8 PM on December 31. Speaking to Republic TV, joint Commissioner of the Delhi, traffic wing, Manish Aggarwal said that traffic police is all set to discharge its duty on New Year eve.

"Delhi traffic police has made elaborate arrangements across the capital for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic. We will deploy the appropriate number of cops at the places where celebrations will be held. Special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place," said Mr Aggarwal.

Delhi Police issues new rules for New Years eve

The official said that passes will be given to persons who will be coming to CP. The police have also spoken to restaurant owners. The police have requested the restaurant owners to keep only fifty per cent gathering at their places. All the roads leading towards Connaught Places will be closed. There will be heavy barricading. There are ten to thirteen points to enter CP area but all will be closed during night time. "Those who will be attending these restaurants and hotels in CP will be given passes to enter the area. Those who will be going towards New Delhi railway station will be allowed to use the way so that their trains may not be missed," said Mr Aggarwal.

Apart from this, the traffic wing is also launching a massive drive against drunk driving. For this, SDM and two doctors will be there. The people who will be violating traffic rules will be fined heavily. "They will be made to undergo a blood test. Their vehicle will be impounded. They will be prosecuted under 185 MV act," said Mr Aggarwal. The traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having heavy footfalls like Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar market, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place.

The traffic department has also urged people to stay home on January 1 as well. People will be allowed but in case of heavy pedestrian movements near India Gate, vehicle entry will be closed.

