On SP Neta's 'sold Out Muslims' Politics Over Ayodhya, BJP & VHP Urge Community Takes Note

The BJP has hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its lawmaker ST Hasan for his communal statement about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said that the BJP is not collecting any donation for the temple and it is the willingness of the people that they are donating funds. The BJP leader also said that ST Hasan has abused the Muslim community through his controversial remarks.

'I feel shameful to comment on this': BJP leader

"Ram is our identity, he is our God. The BJP nor any other political party is collecting donation for the temple in Ayodhya. The people of the country are themselves coming ahead to support the noble cause. I feel shameful to comment on remarks by leaders like ST Hasan. He has abused the Muslim community through his statement. The Muslim community should think about how much truth is there in the SP leader's statement," Vishwas Sarang said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also said that it is "unfortunate" that such a thing has been said by a politician. "Few people of the Samajwadi Party which killed several innocent Ram Bhakts with guns in the 90s are still not being able to come out of vasooli (extortion), chanda (donation), danga (riots) and hamla (attack). It is very unfortunate that an MP has said such a thing and that too ahead of a contribution campaign. May God give him some sense. I pray that from now onwards he won't say such things," VHP's National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

In a controversial remark, Samajwadi Party MP Dr ST Hasan on Tuesday said that BJP uses "a Hindu-Muslim" formula to gather votes from its people whenever elections are near. In a video going viral, the SP lawmaker from Moradabad can be heard saying that BJP people will make sure that stones are pelted on them through some "sold out Muslims" when they go out to seek donations for the Ram Temple.

'BJP using Hindu-Muslim formula': SP lawmaker

"These BJP people have a very good weapon. I want to tell this to my Hindu brothers as well. They have this formula of Hindu-Muslim. They do such things and innocent people vote for them considering the religious aspect. Ram Temple is being built. The matter is closed but when BJP's people will go out to seek a donation for the temple, their own people will make sure that stones are pelted on them by some sold out Muslims. You all saw what happened in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"They will send out a message to the Hindu community that Muslims are pelting stones on Hindus. Understand their politics. By doing this Hindu-Muslim thing, they cannot create employment. In one year, this BJP government has brought in three such laws that have created problems for the second largest community in this country," he added while addressing a meeting in his office.

