Rohini Godbole Conferred France's Ordre National Du Mérite; IISc Announces On Twitter

Indian physicist and Padma Shri recipient Rohini Godbole has been conferred with one of the highest distinctions granted by France to honor eminent persons, the Ordre National du Merite.

Godbole is a 68-year-old professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, who has been recognized for her commitment to promoting the visibility of women in science and contributing to collaborations between France and India.

IISc announces achievement on Twitter

IISc Bangalore on Wednesday took to Twitter and made this announcement by congratulating the professor for receiving the distinction.

Congratulations to Prof Rohini Godbole (CHEP) on being awarded the Ordre National du Mérite, among the highest distinctions bestowed by France! She has been recognised for contributions to collaborations b/w France & India and commitment to promoting enrolment of women in science pic.twitter.com/K6fT26SdlQ — IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) January 13, 2021

Ordre National du Mérite is a French order of merit to reward a “distinguished merit” with membership awarded by the President of France.

Godbole had completed her Masters in Science (MSc) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay after which she completed her Ph.D. in theoretical particle physics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. She has also worked as a lecturer at the University of Bombay in 1982 and then went on to become an Associate Professor at IISC in 1995.

Before Rohini Godbole, some Indians who have received the French honor are Narinder Kumar Mehra, Ilika Mann Rahul Jain, Bharat Salhotra, and Sivaji Ganesan.

