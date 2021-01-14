Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis Duck Out For 4th Consecutive Time; 'one More For Olympic Feat'

In the ongoing 1st Test match between England and Sri Lanka in Galle, Kusal Mendis was dismissed by Stuart Broad for a duck. Unfortunately, this was the right-hander's fourth consecutive score of 0, which comes after a series to forget in South Africa where he scored just 12 runs in four innings. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in their first home series since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic with Dinesh Chandimal leading the team in the absence of Dimuth Karunaratne.

As soon as Kusal Mendis got out, Twitter users were quick to point out to his horrible outing with the bat and rather saw a funnier side of it as well. While some of them said that the right-handed batsman has all the talent required to perform at the highest level, others wanted him out of the team after being given so many chances.

Twitter reacts as Kusal Mendis scores another duck

Kusal Mendis got out on fourth Test duck in a row. MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken business in danger. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 14, 2021

Kusal Mendis carrying legacy of Shahid Afridi #SLvENG — 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝓉𝓎𝓊𝓈𝒽 (@ps26_11) January 14, 2021

Can you please keep away kusal Mendis from the team ? 🤦‍♂️ There are so many talented players warming the bench outside 🙏@OfficialSLC @Mickeyarthurcr1 #ENGvsSL #TestCricket — Shehan Johar (@ShehanJohar1) January 14, 2021

4 ducks in a row for Kusal Mendis.



Meanwhile Kusal Mendis fridge : pic.twitter.com/xLl17DsOXz — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) January 14, 2021

Kusal Mendis has re- started what his countryman started and some people thought ended. Great batting 🔥 #SLvEng #Cricket pic.twitter.com/1mhQU06zl7 — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) January 14, 2021

List of Top Order (1-6) Test Batsmen with Four Consecutive Ducks



Pankaj Roy (IND) 1952 v England

Lawrie Miller (NZ) 1953-54 v South Africa

Mark Waugh (AUS) 1992 v Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis (SL) 2021 v South Africa & England#SLvENG — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 14, 2021

#KusalMendis have all the chances to become a symbol for Olympics. pic.twitter.com/vgdCWeLze0 — BASAVARAJ (@Basava_tweets) January 14, 2021

Kusal Mendis appointed as the brand ambassador of @Audi.



If he continues this consistency in the second innings, he’ll be offered the brand ambassador position of @Olympics.



Aiyo @KusalMendis13 🤦🏻‍♂️

Take a break 😕#SLvsENG #WTC pic.twitter.com/jsSxncytgh — Mohammed Arshaad (@Arshaad97) January 14, 2021

Sri Lanka cricketers back on home soil

Recently, former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene speaking to England's Nasser Hussain in an interview for Daily Mail chose Kusal Mendis as one of the players to watch during the series. "Kusal Mendis is a talent and has scored seven hundreds in his short Test career. He knows how to go big," he said.

Meanwhile, a fit-again Angelo Mathews was included in the playing XI against England after he missed the South Africa tour because of a hamstring injury. The second Test will be held from January 22 at the same venue. Both the matches will be held behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis

