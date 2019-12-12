3 Kg Onions Over Goa Trip: People Change Preferences Amid Soaring Prices

As onion prices increased to Rs 200 per kilogram, a leading online bus ticketing marketplace has decided to offer onions in the list of prizes that customers can win by booking a ticket on their platform. The site Abhibus.com was surprised to see that most customers were choosing the onions as a possible prize rather than an all-expense-paid trip to Goa or an I-phone.

Onions over Goa trip

The online travel agency was offering three kgs of onions as a possible prize. According to its reports, 54% of the customers on the website selected the onions as the prize while 46% of the individuals choose the trip to Goa as a prize. This is the first time that any prize has trumped the trip to Goa on the Abhibus website. Previously whenever Abhibus ran that promotion the Goa trip beat all other possible prizes. Abhibus will announce 20 winners every day and if the winners had phoned the onions as their reward they will have the 3 kilograms of onions delivered to their homes.

According to the Abhibus website, anyone that books tickets on their website till December 15 can avail this scheme and choose which prize they want. Speaking about the decision to add onions to its pool of prizes the COO of Abhibus, Rohit Sharma said that his company is constantly innovating to try and provide customers with solutions and offers that try to meet the evolving needs of their customers. And that is why Abhibus decided to add onions as a means to show their customer-centric approach.

With the skyrocketing prices of onions, the government of India has been taking reactive measures to ensure that the price of onions does not increase further and that the citizens can breathe easily. On Monday evening, the government's principal spokesperson, KS Dhatwalia, tweeted and said that the government had reduced the stock holding permits of onions for retailers.

In related news, the West Bengal government decided to start selling onions at various ration shops in Kolkata as well as adjacent districts of West Bengal at heavily subsidized rates. As per market sources, the retail prices of the onions have touched around Rs 164 per kg in the city and even in local markets, the vegetable is being sold for Rs 130-140 a kg. The Government has decided that every family with a ration card will be entitled to 1 kg onion at Rs 59. Over the past couple of weeks, the state government had been selling onion at Rs 59 a kg from its Sufal Bangla stalls.

