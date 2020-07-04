Amid COVID Crisis, J&K Chief Secy Restricts Number Of Amarnath Yatris To 500 Per Day

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam reviewed arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra at Srinagar on Saturday. While reviewing the preparations for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020, Chief Secretary said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, prescribe 100% RTPCR tests for all persons travelling into Jammu and Kashmir.

“Given the constraints, a maximum of 500 yatris only could be allowed per day by road from Jammu. Therefore, arrangements will have to be limited to this number. All entrants into J&K will have to be sampled, tested and quarantined till they are reported to be negative. The camping facilities earlier utilized for Yatris, especially at entry points are currently being utilized as quarantine centres. SoPs for testing of persons entering J&K shall apply to Yatris as well. Besides, social distancing norms would further strain these holding capacities. The Yatra this year, would have to be undertaken in a restricted manner, so that the SoPs for COVID-19 are strictly adhered to during the conduct of the Yatra,” he added.

Base hospitals being established

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo said that keeping in view the present Coronavirus pandemic situation, adequate stock of drugs, consumable items, sleeping bags, besides PPE kits and masks are being made available to the doctors and paramedical staff being deployed for Yatra duty. He apprised that two base hospitals are also being established along Baltal route.

“No doctors would be available from outside J&K for the Yatra this year. Isolation facilities will have to be created to ensure any COVID-19 challenges are addressed on emergent basis at the Camp itself. Also, COVID and high altitude sickness symptoms are quite similar and all cases will have to be treated as deemed COVID positive in case of an emergency. Also, special arrangements will have to be made for handling dead bodies,” he added.

Live telecast of the Yatra

Baba Amarnath Aarti this year will be telecast live on Doordarshan. Chief Secretary emphasised that adequate arrangement should be made to ensure unhindered telecast of the Aarti. With regard to the security arrangements, Chief Secretary asked the Police department to ensure effective regulation of Yatra at access control gates. He emphasised that all deployments in relation to security, rescue and fire & emergency need to be in place well in time.

