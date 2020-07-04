High Court Issues Notice To J&K Govt, Other Allied Agencies On Amarnath Yatra Preparations

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has issued notice to the J&K government, Amarnath Shrine Board, and other agencies while considering an application seeking direction to the said bodies not to commence the yearly Amarnath Yatra without satisfying the Court on all counts of preparedness and especially in view of growing COVID-19 pandemic.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul heard a plea filed by advocate Sachin Sharma. In its notice, the court asked respondents that it shall be informed of the position regarding the Government orders in respect of religious shrines and yatras including the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The HC asked the government to provide its proposal and decision with regard to the Amarnath Yatra, the number of daily visitors in the event, and full details to quarantine suspected patients and treatment of COVID-19 during the Yatra.



“Mr. Aseem Sawhney, AAG shall place before us the proposal and decision of the Government with regard to the Shri Amar Nath Yatra. Mr. Sawhney shall also place before us the number of daily visitors in the Shri Amar Nath Yatra and the manner in which the COVID-19 precautions shall be ensured and, in case the Shri Amar Nath Yatra is being permitted, the manner in which the respondents would ensure the issues relating to the COVID-9 infections. We shall also be given full details of the manner in which the respondents propose to provide for quarantine of suspected patients and treatment of COVID-19 during the Yatra,” it added.

The bench has also asked Sharma to examine the position with regard to the orders passed by the Supreme Court relating to religious gatherings and Yatra and has asked him to inform the court of the position regarding the Government orders in respect of religious shrines and yatras including the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The J&K government led by Lt. Governor Girish Chander Murmu is scheduled to chair a meeting to decide further course of action regarding the conduct of Annual Amarnath Yatra on July 6, 2020.

