Only Students To Ask Questions To PM Modi During Pariksha Pe Charcha 3: HRD Ministry

Ahead of the upcoming third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' by PM Narendra Modi on January 20, the Human Resource Development Ministry informed that only students will be allowed to ask questions to the Prime Minister.

During the Pariksha Pe Chracha talk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share valuable tips and insights with the students appearing for their examination. PM Modi's event will be organised at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

R C Meena Joint Secretary (School Education), Human Resource Development Ministry while interacting with a news agency said, "For the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, this year we have planned that only students will ask questions from Prime Minister Modi and also the anchors for this year will be students--two girls and two boys. Earlier we used to hire professional anchor for this program."

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha

The event aims to help students to get rid of post-examination stress. During the event, a few selected students are also provided with an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions.

The themes given for Pariksha Pe Charcha were, 'Gratitude is Great', 'Your future depends on your aspirations', 'Examining Exams', 'Our duties, your take' and 'Balance is Beneficial'.

"We have selected 2000 students from class 9 to 12, from across the country to join the Prime Minister at the Talkatora Stadium. Over three lakh students will participate in essay writing, test and students will be selected based on their scores. Over 15 Crore students will watch Pariksha Pe Charcha program live in schools and we have made all arrangements for the same," the joint secretary added.

Adding further, Meena stated that even CBSE students who are studying abroad will be participating in the live question and answer session with the Prime Minister.

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a unique program organised on a large scale and Prime Minister himself will be working to reduce the stress level of the students ahead of the board examinations.

"A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is seen among the students, teachers, and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," an HRD official stated while talking to a news agency.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov has introduced a 'short essay' competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school students Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020. The entries for the essay competition were to be submitted from December 2, 2019, to December 23, 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)